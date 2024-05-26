Kaley Cuoco leaves fans in awe of her 'perfect little LA moment'

Kaley Cuoco has been sharing her sweet bonding time with family in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a carousel of precious moments with her little one, her dogs, and her partner, Tom Pelphrey— who she has been dating since May 2022.

Cuoco has been a hands-on mom to her 11-month-old daughter Matilda even in city life as she spends quality time with her little family, which is complete with her daughter, her partner and their dogs.

Prior to professional commitments, Cuoco has been big on farm life where the actress and her daughter often enjoyed their getaway by being surrounded by their pet dogs, horses, cows, chickens and even a zonkey.

Even with the city life, Cuoco has been making sure to keep things lively for her little one by taking her to shoots.

In one picture, Matilda is seated in a vanity space with makeup brushes her hand.

In another, Pelphrey joins Cuoco at the shoot for Based On A True Story: Season 3.



In others, Pelphrey is all smiles as he cuddles with their dogs while Matilda can be seen lounging in the next picture.

“A perfect little LA moment,” Cuoco captioned the post.

Cuoco, 38, and Pelphrey, 41, welcomed a baby girl in March 2023 and have been embracing their family life ever since.

Last year, Cuoco shared an emotional moment her and Pelphrey had with their newborn.

"Tom and I were sitting with Matilda the other day, and she was literally staring at us, and she touched both of our faces, and just gave us this innocent, just really joyful 'hi' smile," Cuoco told People in an interview at the time.



"I mean, I could cry right now," she continued. "We both looked at each other and we started tearing up. He goes, 'Is this our life now, where we just cry at everything she does?'"

On the work front, there are speculations of a Big Bang Theory revival with season 13 after the success of its prequel Young Sheldon's last season.