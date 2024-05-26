Prince Harry is putting £12m mansion life at risk

 
Prince Harry is currently threatening the very existence of his entire royal dream

May 26, 2024

Experts warn Prince Harry is putting his future in the US at risk with this move, and the aftereffects may be just as dire.

This warning has been shared by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews for The Sun.

All of this is in reference to the Duke’s visa application and the debate surrounding his drug use.

It is pertinent to mention that a number of people are calling for the Duke to be put on trial, so as to ensure his claims about drug use were mentioned in his application.

For those unversed, according to US law, those that admit to drug use tend to have a harder time with the proceedings.

The case against the Duke of Sussex has been brought forward by The Heritage Foundation, and they turned to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Since the initial filing they refused to release any public records of the investigation, as its considered a private matter.

To all of this Mr Fitzwilliams said, "The fact of the matter is that it will be very embarrassing, or may be very embarrassing.”

“Harry may have included drug use on his application form. If he hasn't, it will unquestionably make headlines, and that will not be beneficial so far as the Sussexes are concerned,” he also added before signing off.

As of now the biggest worry is a potential deportation that the Duke could face, in case the judge handling his case deems the issue major.

