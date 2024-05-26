 
Swiftie gets on knee with ring during Eras Tour live stream

Ricardo Matos wasn't tying his laces when he got on his knee during Taylor Swift's Era Portugal Tour

May 26, 2024

Beatriz Simões kept her stream rolling as Ricardo Matos bent down on one knee with a ring 

Taylor Swift's Era Tour has been full of surprises, from live renditions of her new songs to fluently speaking in Portuguese and now live proposals. 

In the video Ricardo Matos was on his knee when his Portuguese girlfriend, Beatriz Simões, who was live streaming Taylor Swift's performance on Love Story

Beatriz, 23, kept her stream rolling as Ricardo, 20, bent down on one knee with a ring as the Taylor sang, “he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone.’ ”

A video captured from another angle also circulated on social media, leaving fans in awe of the lovers.

Beatriz nodded as a silent 'yes' as she sobbed during the Portugal leg of the Eras Tour show at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz. 

“It was a total surprise,” Beatriz was quoted by People. “I’m still in total shock. It was magical, and everyone was so happy.”

“He kept singing the song and I was just ugly crying and hugged him,” she told the outlet. 

She recalled that Taylor sill remained unaware of the live proposal when Matos lip-synced the next lyric that went, "I love you and that’s all I really know. I talked to your dad, go pick out a white dress. It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

The couple met five years ago and started dating three years ago as they moved in together in Porto, Portugal. 

Last June, another couple got engaged to the same song during Taylor Swifts' Eras concert in Pittsburgh.

