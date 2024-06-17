 
Geo News

Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation

Daniel Radcliffe won his first Tony Award at the ceremony held on June 16, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation 

Daniel Radcliffe just won his first Tony award for best performance by a featured actor in a musical for his performance in Merrily We Roll Along at the 2024 Tony Awards.

He also shared his excitement for the new, in-the-works Harry Potter TV series at the event. He particularly expressed curiosity over the last Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows being adapted.

“The last one, I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorites of the books and of the films,” the star shared.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old had some advice for the producers and adults involved in the project regarding the young actors who would be playing the main roles.

"Just like, let them be kids still. I can't imagine what it would have been like to do that in the age of social media. We were kind of a little bit before that," he told Entertainment Tonight after the Tony Awards.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the new series for J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter, calling the novels a “cultural phenomenon” with the series diving “deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

