 
Geo News

Manchester United's coach Erik ten Hag reveals his move amid FA Cup win

Dutch football manager indicates his future plans in presser after FA Cup triumph

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Manchester Uniteds coach Erik ten Hag reveals his move amid FA Cup win
Manchester United win FA Cup, despite bad Premier League performance. — Reuters

Following the bad performance of Manchester United in the recently concluded season, the Red Devils’ manager Erik Ten Hag revealed his future plans amid talks of his replacement.

In a post-match conference on Saturday, after Manchester United triumphed surprisingly over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the 54-year-old said: "Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad."

The Dutchman said, pointing toward the Man Utd’s owners that if they ousted him, he would be winning trophies for some other club.

Man Utd listed FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium in London after winning 2-1.

Erik ten Hag further added that he was still uncertain whether he was going to stay at the Old Trafford in the upcoming season.

Either way, he indicated that will continue to win trophies, even if it's not for United.

"If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League in the concluded season, and the owners of the English club have finalised potential candidates to substitute Ten Hag, according to ESPN.

The names include Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank.

The manager said: "I am in a project and we are exactly where we want to be, we are constructing a team for the future. When I took over we were in a mess.”

"There is a lot of work to do but we have value in the squad, high potentials. The team is progressing and we are winning trophies."

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes daughters on shopping spree
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to set up fan park in Rawalpindi for Pakistan, India clash
T20 World Cup 2024: ICC to set up fan park in Rawalpindi for Pakistan, India clash
Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain
Selection committee decides not to appoint anyone as vice-captain
PAK vs ENG: I am comfortable with bowling at any position, says Imad Wasim
PAK vs ENG: I am comfortable with bowling at any position, says Imad Wasim
WATCH: Pakistan fan in tears over England's loss, Babar's 'poor performance' video
WATCH: Pakistan fan in tears over England's loss, Babar's 'poor performance'
PAK vs ENG: England defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in second T20I
PAK vs ENG: England defeat Pakistan by 23 runs in second T20I
Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
Shaheen Afridi turned down vice-captaincy due to THESE reasons
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCB's vice-captaincy offer
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi declines PCB's vice-captaincy offer
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Inter Miami boss opens up on leaving out Messi against Vancouver Whitecaps
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
Ronaldo vs Messi: Ex-footballer thinks THIS player is 'more complete'
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today video
WATCH: Babar Azam's fan announces to gift luxury car if he scores century today
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed
Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes crushed