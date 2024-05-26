Photo: Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections

Hannah Waddingham took a trip down memory lane and recalled her early career rejections.

In a new confessional on The Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, Hannah narrated a painful memory of her ‘rude’ teacher and directors who didn’t believe in her abilities.

Revealing that one of her drama teachers mocked her appearance in front of the entire class, the English actress recounted, “I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: ‘Oh Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke.’”

“Yes, there is a little list of people who wouldn't give me the time of day but now want to work together,” she added of directors who rejected her while she was a struggling actress in the industry.

“And I am happy to say to them 'Please look somewhere else, I'm human, I remember, bog off,'" the Ted Lasso alum asserted before moving on to a new topic.