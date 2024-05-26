 
Royal Family warned about ‘ruthlessly ambitious' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Ann expert has warned The Royal Family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

May 26, 2024

The Royal Family has been warned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ruthless ambition by an esteemed royal expert.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and went on to sign a $100 million contract with Netflix which will come to an end in 2025. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says if the Netflix deal isn’t renewed, the couple could return to writing bombshell memoirs to make their fortune.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Mr Fitzwilliams said: "They are working on new programmes for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard. They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year. Nothing has come of rumours about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have."

He continued: "Yet since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were."

"They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes. If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble," he added. 

Concluding his comments, Fitzwilliams warned of Harry and Meghan's next steps: "Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."

