Harry Styles enjoys night out with pals amid Taylor Russell split rumours

Harry Styles was spotted enjoying a night out with friends amid split rumours with girlfriend Taylor Russell.

Newly single Styles, appeared to be relaxed and stylish as he left a restaurant with pals in Rome.

Sporting an oversized blue button-up shirt paired with black trousers and trainers, the former One Direction member exuded effortless charm.

This casual outing comes amidst speculations of his breakup with Russell, reportedly after 14-months of relationship.

The duo, last seen together in Tokyo in April, have fueled breakup rumors as they have not been spotted together in recent weeks.

"Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart," a source told The Sun.

They added, "He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy.

Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."