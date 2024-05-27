Bradley Cooper sees Gigi Hadid as ‘baby mama material,’ wants another child before 50

Bradley Cooper sees his ladylove Gigi Hadid as “baby mam material” as the actor is eager to become a dad again before turning 50.

According to Life & Style, the Maestro star and the supermodel’s romance is heating up and he has made it clear to Hadid that he sees long term potential in their relationship.

“Bradley has been very vocal about the fact that he wants another child and was hoping that it would happen before he turns 50,” a tipster told the publication.

“His big birthday is in January, so no one’s expecting him to have a baby in his arms by that point, but he’s very clear that his intentions with Gigi are very serious,” they added. “He sees her as baby mama material and says so all the time.”

It is pertinent to note here that Cooper is already a dad to a daughter with his former flame Irina Shayk, while Hadid also shares her daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

There are no confirmed reports if their daughters ever met but a insider told the publication that the lovebirds had “serious discussions” for them to get along well.

The insider said, “They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily,” adding, “They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out.”