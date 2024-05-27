 
Paris Hilton shares sweet moments with son Phoenix in Hawaii

Paris Hilton welcomed her son Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate on January 16, 2023

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Paris Hilton is enjoying her vacation with her children and husband in Hawaii.

The 43-year-old DJ and heiress took her TikTok account and shared an adorable video of her swimming with her 16-month-old son Pheonix Barron.

"Adventures with Baby P (fish emoji)," Hilton captioned the cute clip on the video sharing platform.

@parishilton

Adventures with Baby P ????

♬ original sound - ParisHilton

The video began with Hilton saying “Go! " while carrying Phoenix who was wearing a blue hat and armbands of the same color.

The Simple Life star can be seen wearing a black netted top over her black swimsuit.

Hilton was jumping up and down as she was taking Phoenix under the tunnel constructed over the pool.

“There we go under the tunnel, kicking,” said Hilton, and the little one happily splashed the water all around.

As Phoenix screamed with delight in his mother’s arm her father Carter Reum who was filming the mother-son duo, joined in shouting, “Yeah.”

The Paris in Love star also posted the same video to her official Instagram account alongside a caption that reads, “Reliving my childhood at @grandwailea @waldorfastoria @hilton."

It is pertinent to mention that Paris Hilton also share six month old daughter London with Reum.

