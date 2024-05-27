Stacey Solomon drops major career move

Stacey Solomon, the Loose Women panelist revealed her plans to become a 'stay-at-home' mom and wants to be there with her 5 kids at their crucial moments.



During a recent appearance on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast the 34-year-old television personality shared that she will only work on those projects which can be done at home.

The X Factor 2009's second runner up told the host, “I definitely feel like I'm at a pivotal moment in my life where Zach is about to leave school and become an adult.”

“I think I'm at a point in my life where I recognize that I've been really busy for his life, and his life is at a really important point, and my second son will get to that point before I know it,” Stacey continued.

She went on to say, “And then I've got these three babies. I don't want to miss what I potentially feel like I missed with my older children. I've been battling with that in my head."

While noting about an annual meeting with her agent Stacey said, “And this year when they asked me my five-year goals, I was like I want to be a stay-at-home mum."

"That is like my dream, my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids,” she admitted.

“I mean it is conflicting because I also want to fulfill my dreams and my goals and the things that I'm passionate about, because if I don't have that, will I feel unfulfilled?” I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp’s presenter added.

For those unversed, Stacey shares her three youngest children Rex, 4, Rose, 2, and Belle,1 with her husband Joe Swash.

However, she also has two sons Zachery, 14, and Leighton, 12, from her previous relationships.