Victoria Beckham reflects on past insecurities following Brooklyn's birth

Victoria Beckham revealed how she negative press coverage impacted her confidence

May 29, 2024

Victoria Beckham recently opened up about challenging moment from her past.

In an interview with Grazia, Victoria, wife of David Beckham reflected on the media scrutiny she faced after giving birth to her first child, Brooklyn.

Victoria, mother of four, revealed how she allowed negative press coverage to impact her confidence.

She said, "I never want to look like I'm complaining, but there were times in my past that I haven't felt confident enough to sit on a bench and watch my children play."

Reflecting on her first outing with Brooklyn, Victoria shared how photographs made their way "front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight."

This experience deeply affected her, admitting that it influenced how she felt about herself and behaved in public settings.

"Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something — too bad, it doesn't bother me in the same way," she added.

