Brad Pitt shares big screen with George Clooney after 16 years

Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the dynamic duo of Hollywood are all set to share the big screen once again in their upcoming project Wolfs after 16 years.



On Tuesday, May 28, Apple TV+ released a trailer for Jon Watts’s new thriller giving sneak peeks into the actors working as two lone-wolf fixers.

The clip revealed that the pair was sitting quietly in a car while it rained outside. As Clooney was driving, Pitt could be seen absentmindedly playing with a sun visor before opening a compartment with gloves. This makes Clooney lean over and close it.

Apart from Pitt and Clooney the Wolfs also stars Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan, and Austin Abrams of Euphoria.

Additionally, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star and Clooney are also coproducing the Apple TV+’s thriller.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December Clooney talked about their reunion and said, “It feels like a lot of time has passed. Too much time.”

He playfully called Pitt, “Pretty Boy Pitt”, and continued “Yeah, he needed work. He’s an up-and-comer.”

While an insider told the People magazine, “Wolfs was a meaty project and both took a real interest in it. They are excited about the film, and enjoying the hell out of it as time leads up to the release.”

It is pertinent to mention that the cinema's most energetic duo is famous for their role as casino heist leaders in the Ocean’s film trilogy.

Moreover, Pitt and Clooney’s other projects include Burn After Reading in 2008 and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002.