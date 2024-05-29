 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report

May 29, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to expand their family while Royal family deals with King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

According to Closer Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopes that their new child would help ‘heal’ alleged issues in their marriage.

A tipster close to the couple revealed that Sussexes believe a new addition could significantly improve the family's dynamics and even help repair their public image.

“Meghan is longing for another baby and is convinced that a third child will help get her and Harry back on track after a rocky few months,” the insider said.

The couple is also hoping to get a ‘global boost’ with the announcement of the arrival of their third child. “The announcement of her pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet gave them a huge global boost,” they said.

“Garnering positive headlines worldwide,” the insider continued. “She’s hoping that as well as the joy it would bring their family, a third baby would give them a much-needed lift.”

Meanwhile, the Royal family is surrounded with multiple crisis, including Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis. 

