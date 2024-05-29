 
Geo News

Shaheen Afridi jumps multiple spots in latest ICC T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam maintain their ranking in batters category as Imad Wasim improves four places in all-rounders

By
Sports Desk

May 29, 2024

Shaheen Afridi jumps multiple spots in latest ICC T20I rankings
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia´s Marcus Stoinis during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has jumped multiple places in the latest T20 player rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shaheen has improved three places and is now ranked as the 12th-best T20 bowler in the world with a rating of 631.

The list is topped by England's Adil Rashid followed by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and India's Axar Patel in second and third places, respectively.

No other Pakistani bowler has made it to the top 20 T20 bowlers as Haris Rauf is ranked 25 with a rating of 574.

The list also includes Afghanistan's Rashid Khan who is ranked seventh after jumping two places.

However, in terms of top T20 batters, Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam and are in third and fourth places with a rating of 769 and 761, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter followed by England's Phil Salt in second place.

England's captain Jos Buttler is ranked seventh in the T20 batters list after moving up one place.

The all-rounder category is topped by Sri Lanka's Hasaranga with a rating of 228  followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan who fell one place and is ranked second.

Pakistan's Imad Wasim has jumped four places to be ranked as the joint 12th-best T20 all-rounder along with teammate Sahadab Khan who has dropped one spot.

Lionel Messi to welcome former PSG mate in Inter Miami
Lionel Messi to welcome former PSG mate in Inter Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo extends gratitude to Al Nassr, ex-clubs for elite milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo extends gratitude to Al Nassr, ex-clubs for elite milestone
Gautam Gambhir 'likely' to be India's new head coach: report
Gautam Gambhir 'likely' to be India's new head coach: report
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan team provided with additional security
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan team provided with additional security
Virat Kohli rubs shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Virat Kohli rubs shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
PAK vs ENG: Jos Buttler to miss third T20 for birth of child
PAK vs ENG: Jos Buttler to miss third T20 for birth of child
PAK vs ENG: Two changes likely in Pakistan lineup for 3rd T20I
PAK vs ENG: Two changes likely in Pakistan lineup for 3rd T20I
Cristiano Ronaldo etches record in Saudi Pro League history
Cristiano Ronaldo etches record in Saudi Pro League history
Mike Tyson health emergency: Jake Paul speaks up ahead of fight
Mike Tyson health emergency: Jake Paul speaks up ahead of fight
Unpredictable Pakistan aim for 'third time lucky' at T20 World Cup
Unpredictable Pakistan aim for 'third time lucky' at T20 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble, faces anti-doping committee
Cristiano Ronaldo in trouble, faces anti-doping committee
Alison Bender to present PFL launching event in Lahore
Alison Bender to present PFL launching event in Lahore