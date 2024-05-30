 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggling in ‘hell’ with a ‘jaw-clamping stench’

May 30, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling with an ‘ungodly stink’ near their LA mansion.

The news has been brought to light as part of a report by The Mail.

According to the outlet, this smell has been wafting due to a cannabis farm that is being grown barely 10 minutes away from the Sussexes.

A resident of the same area as the Sussexes also stepped forward to offer their thoughts on everything and admitted that it felt like “something [had] died in the basement” but the resident has no basement, according to Mr Richard Eden.

The outlet also revealed that previously traps were set out too, and it was only later revealed, what the real reason for the stench was.

