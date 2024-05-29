Kylian Mbappe reveals his dream club

Kylian Mbappe expected to join Real Madrid this summer. — AFP

After French forward Kylian Mbappe announced his leave from Paris Saint-Germain, weeks earlier, the star footballer named what his dream club is, while recalling his childhood days.

The 25-year-old striker is anticipated to join Real Madrid this summer after seven years.

According to Sky Italia, Kylian Mbappe said: "You never know what can happen. When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I come one day to Italy, I'm going to play for Milan. I watch always the Italian league, every game of Milan.”

"I was in Paris. I'm going to have a new club now. I'm really happy with what I have now."

Mbappe played his last game for the French Ligue 1 club on Saturday with a 2-1 win against Lyon in the French Cup.

"I have many dreams, to win every trophy possible," Mbappe said, adding "but now, with the experience, it's more to give emotion to all the people that watch me, who have followed me since I'm a young guy ... I want them to have the feeling that they say when they watch me play, 'ok, we enjoyed watching Kylian play.' That is my objective now."

Mbappe is also gearing up to play for France in Euro 2024 in Germany, where he said he is "hungry" to add to his sparkling international career.

The French lifted the football world cup in 2018 and hit three goals in 2022 World Cup against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.