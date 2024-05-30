Royal family fears Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘attacks’ will continue without Netflix deal

The Royal Family, including King Charles, are reportedly hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will renew their contract with Netflix, which is set to expire next year.



According to Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the California-based Royal couple's "exposes on royal life" have damaged the trust between them and the Royal Family, and losing the Netflix deal could put them in financial trouble.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert claimed that Charles is hoping that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to partner with Netflix to prevent further "exposes."

"After the Oprah interview, the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, as well as the interviews he gave promoting it, the popularity of the royal family suffered and the Sussexes were considered to have gone rogue,” he said.

"The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan,” the exert added.

He went on to share his two cents on their Netflix deal, saying, "It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes."

"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.

“Since their exposes of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."