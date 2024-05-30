Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet stern on keeping romance 'lowkey'

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance is only getting stronger and better, according to an insider.

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that the couple recently enjoyed a late dinner during a night out at New York City restaurant Tatiana.

Moreover, they turned their experience into a double date as they were accompanied by another couple.

“Timothee was really chill and so nice,” the insider shared.

Another source told PEOPLE that the couple likes to keep their relationship private and are very lowkey when it comes to public outings.

Kylie and Timothee were last seen out together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January where they entered the venue holding hands, sat next to each other and even shared a sweet kiss.

"They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that's a constant thing in their relationship,” a tipster had told the outlet at the time.