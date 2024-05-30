Kris Jenner opens up on Corey Gamble romance: 'Age is just a number'

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble might still be swooning over each other but there was a time when the Kardashians matriarch was “skeptical” about their relationship.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the couple jetted off to Europe for Paris Fashion Week to support Kendall Jenner as she walked in the L'oreal show.

Kris shared that the city holds a special place in her and Corey’s hearts.

"I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," she said.

In a confessional, the 68-year-old reality TV star opened up about the 25-year age gap with her beau.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f---ing big number, but it's a number!" she said.

Kris then added: "Listen, I can’t explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time."