Selena Gomez reveals her baby plan before meeting Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reveals her baby plans before meeting Benny Blanco

Selena revealed her adoption plans just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber announced their first child together.



During an appearance at the Times' 100 Most Influential Companies event, the 31-year-old star talked about her adaptation plan, as per Daily Mail.

The Calm Down singer disclosed that she had planned to adopt a child herself if she hadn't met the right partner by age 35.



The Only Murders in the Building star said, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it”.

She went on to say, “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” Selena added.

Last year in 2023, she met her now-boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship

After several dating rumors of Selena including Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart, the Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with Benny on December 7 2023 via Instagram.

The couple is speculated to have started dating privately midway through 2023 but kept the budding romance under wraps before going public.

The duo first met at the collaboration on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019.