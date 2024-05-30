 
Geo News

Selena Gomez reveals her baby plan before meeting Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has been in a relationship with Benny Blanco since 2023

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Selena Gomez reveals her baby plan before meeting Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals her baby plans before meeting Benny Blanco

Selena revealed her adoption plans just a few weeks after her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber announced their first child together.

During an appearance at the Times' 100 Most Influential Companies event, the 31-year-old star talked about her adaptation plan, as per Daily Mail.

The Calm Down singer disclosed that she had planned to adopt a child herself if she hadn't met the right partner by age 35.

The Only Murders in the Building star said, “I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it”.

She went on to say, “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

“Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone,” Selena added.

Last year in 2023, she met her now-boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship

After several dating rumors of Selena including Zayn Malik and Drew Taggart, the Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with Benny on December 7 2023 via Instagram.

The couple is speculated to have started dating privately midway through 2023 but kept the budding romance under wraps before going public.

The duo first met at the collaboration on the song I Can’t Get Enough in 2019.

Paris Hilton shares insights into her family vacation in Hawaii
Paris Hilton shares insights into her family vacation in Hawaii
Jennifer Lopez 'losing weight' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'losing weight' amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison exchange vows in 'dreamy' wedding
Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison exchange vows in 'dreamy' wedding
Patti LaBelle teases new album with ‘baby Patti' Cardi B
Patti LaBelle teases new album with ‘baby Patti' Cardi B
50 cent splurges thousands of dollars on strangers
50 cent splurges thousands of dollars on strangers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'honeymoon phase' hit dead end
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'honeymoon phase' hit dead end
Ariana Grande cheers on beau Ethan Slater's big career move
Ariana Grande cheers on beau Ethan Slater's big career move
Jameela Jamil talks laxatives and diet regrets
Jameela Jamil talks laxatives and diet regrets
Ryan Reynolds reveals how 'anxiety' helped him as a father
Ryan Reynolds reveals how 'anxiety' helped him as a father
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet stern on keeping romance 'lowkey'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet stern on keeping romance 'lowkey'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny 'taking things slow' as they rekindle romance
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny 'taking things slow' as they rekindle romance
Jerry Seinfeld decries the decline of being 'real man'
Jerry Seinfeld decries the decline of being 'real man'