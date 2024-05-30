Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reverting back to old ways?

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might revert back to creating exposés on the royals in case their contract with Netflix hits the can.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams broke all of this down as part of his observation about the Sussexes.

The expert had this conversation with The Mirror and went as far as to accuse the couple of being a bit too ‘unpredictable’ in the same way as they are ruthlessly ambitious.

This combination makes the expert fear the possibility of there being another expose being released as well.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “They are working on new programmes for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard.”

“They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year.” At the same time though “nothing has come of rumours about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have.”

“Yet since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it.”

To make matters worse, “it runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were.”

“They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes. If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.”

With all of that in mind, “Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks,” and “little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix,” he also added before signing off.