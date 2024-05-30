 
Paris Hilton shares insights into her family vacation in Hawaii

Paris Hilton is mom to a one-year-old son and a 6-month daughter

May 30, 2024

Paris Hilton is having a great time with her kids and husband during a vacation to Hawaii

The 43-year-old DJ and heiress took to her official Instagram account and shared sweet snaps of her son and daughter along with her Husband Carter Reum.

She captioned the carousel, “Magical Memories at @GrandWailea that I will cherish forever.”

The Simple Life star uploaded a series of photos of her children soaking in sunlight beside a beach in Maui.

Her one-year-old son, Phoenix, and 6-month daughter, London wore matching Hawaiian-inspired ensembles.

In the first two snaps, her toddler and infant can be seen resting on Hilton’s lap, while she is sitting on the white sandy beach and a bench at the resort respectively.

Hilton donned a turquoise color full-length flowy dress paired with a Doir’s headband and beige color chunky sunglasses.

The socialite also posted a clip of her walking on the pavement while carrying Pheonix in her arms.

Moreover, the carousel also includes a group photo of Hilton with her family along with her brother Barron Hilton’s family.

The TV personality concluded her post with a selfie of herself with her children and her husband Reum while sitting on the sand.

It is pertinent to mention that Paris shares her son and daughter with her partner Reum. The couple welcomed both of their kids via surrogate.

