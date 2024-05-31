Sofia Vergara begs pardon for donning sneakers after knee surgery

Sofia Vergara sported a pair of tennis shoes during her recent appearance as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.



While talking to the talk show host, Jimmy, the 51-year-old actress presented an apology for not wearing relatable footwear for the late-night show.

“I'm sorry I come to your show in tennis shoes, “ Sofia apologized to Jimmy

“You know what? It's okay. I really don't mind," Jimmy responded.

Sofia replied that she did mind wearing shoes and did not want to look down before mentioning that tennis shoes are 'only for sports activities and 'touristy activities'

The Griselda star explained the reason for wearing tennis shoes, she said, “I don't even know how to say, ...I had a very big operation, eight-hour operation.”

“Eight hours, really! “ Jimmy exclaimed, who recently revealed his 7-year-old son Bily, had undergone a third open-heart operation.

"Yeah, it was big, big. I mean, I shouldn't be here. But I wouldn't miss being with you," she added.

Jimmy showed gratitude to her for coming and inquired if she is doing fine now.

“I'm okay. I've been better. I mean, I am still, you know, working and doing things. But I can't wear high heels, and that's like ...depressing for me,” Sofia noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Modern Family star underwent knee surgery in April 2024.