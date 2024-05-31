Photo: Kris Jenner dishes O.J. Simpson wife Nicole Brown’s last words

Kris Jenner recently revealed the final words of Nicole Brown, who was O.J. Simpson’s wife and was allegedly killed by her husband.

For those unversed, Nicole Brown Simpson, the second wife of American football player O. J. Simpson, was famously killed at age 35 alongside her friend Ron Goldman on 12th June 1994. O.J. Simpson was convicted of the crime.

About this tragic incident, a documentary titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is being released by Lifetime.

As per the findings of People Magazine, Kris Jenner, who was a close pal of Nicole, revealed her final words.

Kris shared that their last conversation was about their mutual friend Faye Resnick, who had two days ahead of Nicole's murder.

“Nicole said, ‘OK we are gonna go visit Faye and make sure someone is there for her every day,’” Kris recalled of her caring late friend.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager also shared, “She made a schedule for us.”

Kris also revealed that after one day Nicole visited Faye and told her, “She said, ‘Faye's having a good day so I'm leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’

“That's the last time I spoke to her,” remarked Kris Jenner in conclusion.