 
Geo News

Kris Jenner dishes O.J. Simpson wife Nicole Brown's last words

Kris Jenner shared rare details about her final chat with dear late friend Nicole Brown

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Kris Jenner dishes O.J. Simpson wife Nicole Browns last words
Photo: Kris Jenner dishes O.J. Simpson wife Nicole Brown’s last words

Kris Jenner recently revealed the final words of Nicole Brown, who was O.J. Simpson’s wife and was allegedly killed by her husband.  

For those unversed, Nicole Brown Simpson, the second wife of American football player O. J. Simpson, was famously killed at age 35 alongside her friend Ron Goldman on 12th June 1994. O.J. Simpson was convicted of the crime.

About this tragic incident, a documentary titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is being released by Lifetime.

As per the findings of People Magazine, Kris Jenner, who was a close pal of Nicole, revealed her final words.

Kris shared that their last conversation was about their mutual friend Faye Resnick, who had two days ahead of Nicole's murder.

“Nicole said, ‘OK we are gonna go visit Faye and make sure someone is there for her every day,’” Kris recalled of her caring late friend.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager also shared, “She made a schedule for us.”

Kris also revealed that after one day Nicole visited Faye and told her, “She said, ‘Faye's having a good day so I'm leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’

“That's the last time I spoke to her,” remarked Kris Jenner in conclusion. 

Real cupid for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker revealed: 'Put the heat on me'
Real cupid for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker revealed: 'Put the heat on me'
Ron Howard explores Jim Henson's creativity behind 'The Muppets'
Ron Howard explores Jim Henson's creativity behind 'The Muppets'
Megan Thee Stallion remembers 'tough and hardworking' mother
Megan Thee Stallion remembers 'tough and hardworking' mother
Ben Affleck butting heads with JLo over work-life commitments
Ben Affleck butting heads with JLo over work-life commitments
Ryan Reynolds recalls first and 'biggest' encounter with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds recalls first and 'biggest' encounter with Hugh Jackman
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift thanks 'passionate crowds' after concluding Madrid 'Eras Tour'
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Tamera Mowry-Housley uploads adorable snaps of kids with grandmother
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Demi Moore ‘back on top' after dealing with insecurities: Report
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard eyes to work at ‘9 to 5' job
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Nicole Snooki Polizzi shares son's birthday photo, says 'third & last baby hits different'
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott's major debt unveil amid ongoing divorce battle
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game
Travis Kelce discusses moment he 'heard all the boos' at basketball game