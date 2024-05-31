Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season

Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to leave for Euro 2024 after last game of Saudi Pro league's season. — Reuters

After making history in the Saudi Pro League, Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for the last time this season during a clash of Al-Nassr with Al-Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City.

The top scorer has been cruising on the field making and breaking records, one after another, in its illustrious career.

His Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittehad at King Abdullah Sports City earlier this week where the 39-year-old broke the record of Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah's who netted 34 goals.

The star joined the Saudi club in January 2023, after signing a contract for two-and-a-half years with Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League season concluded Monday where Cristiano Ronaldo once again excelled in his skill on the field, despite Al Hilal winning the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the highest number of goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in high spirits to complete the number of 900 goals as he is just 7 nets away from writing his name into the books of football history as the best player. His total tally is 893.

He is also at the top of the list of the best international football players ahead of Pele, Lionel Messi and many more with 128 strikes under his name.