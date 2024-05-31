 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season

Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittehad earlier this week where Ronaldo broke record of Abderrazak Hamdallah

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo to play for last time this season
Cristiano Ronaldo preparing to leave for Euro 2024 after last game of Saudi Pro league's season. — Reuters

After making history in the Saudi Pro League, Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for the last time this season during a clash of Al-Nassr with Al-Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City.

The top scorer has been cruising on the field making and breaking records, one after another, in its illustrious career.

His Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittehad at King Abdullah Sports City earlier this week where the 39-year-old broke the record of Moroccan footballer Abderrazak Hamdallah's who netted 34 goals.

The star joined the Saudi club in January 2023, after signing a contract for two-and-a-half years with Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League season concluded Monday where Cristiano Ronaldo once again excelled in his skill on the field, despite Al Hilal winning the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the highest number of goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in high spirits to complete the number of 900 goals as he is just 7 nets away from writing his name into the books of football history as the best player. His total tally is 893.

He is also at the top of the list of the best international football players ahead of Pele, Lionel Messi and many more with 128 strikes under his name.

Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Will Shaheen Afridi skip The Hundred 2024?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
Is Lionel Messi playing against St Louis CITY?
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
FIH Nations Cup: Pakistan snatch draw with last-minute goal against Malaysia
England beat Pakistan in final T20
England beat Pakistan in final T20
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam blames middle-order for series loss
Kylian Mbappe reveals his excitement after leaving PSG
Kylian Mbappe reveals his excitement after leaving PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Cristiano Ronaldo loses THIS record
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
Why Manchester United got irked amid post FA Cup victory party?
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
These two MLS players make more money than Inter Miami's Lionel Messi
Pakistan-India clash: New York administration fortifies security amid terrorist threat
Pakistan-India clash: New York administration fortifies security amid terrorist threat
Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup 2024 with improved ranking
Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup 2024 with improved ranking