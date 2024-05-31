 
Brooke Shields reveals the phase of her life's 'beginning'

Brooke Shields discussed the aspects of her life

Brook Shields revealed that the current phase of her life “feels like the beginning” of another chapter for her. She stated, “There’s something sort of brewing and I don’t know what it is, but there’s so much change happening.”

She and her spouse Chris Henchy, who have already had their first daughter move out and still on her educational journey, will also have their second daughter Grier officially start college this fall.

The actress also believes that she is much sure of herself as she ages.

“I'm much more comfortable in my ambition than I used to be. I think I used to feel embarrassed that I had an ambitious part,” shared the Mother of the Bride star.

The actress has understood the setbacks of the inability to say no, and has eventually overcome it.

Brook also says that for her birthday, she wants to keep things simple by perhaps getting dinner somewhere and not making “a big deal out of it”, while next year when she’ll hit the milestone of turning 60, she’ll make the celebration grander; she also revealed that she isn’t scared for it by stating, “I don't have any trepidation about any age.”

