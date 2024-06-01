Photo:Zac Efron makes shock admission about reunion with Nicole Kidman

Zac Efron opened up about doing another project with The Playboy co-star Nicole Kidman.

For those unversed, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman are playing lovers again in Netflix’s show The Family Affair after their 2012’s superhit movie The Playboy.

Spilling the beans on this reunion, Zac Efron told People Magazine, "I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great.

“And as talented as she as an actress, she is equally kind, caring and wonderful to spend time with," the acting sensation added.

He added that their characters’ chemistry in the film is "seamless, natural and fun."

In this drama, Zack portrays the role of a self-absorbed Hollywood star Chris Cole, who falls for his personal assistant’s widowed mother, Brooke, played by Nicole.

The show’s director Richard LaGravanese also weighed in Chris and Brooke’s phenomenal chemistry and branded it as ‘an answered prayer — something you hope for but can't plan’ during a chat from April, 2024.

Richard discussed, "The interplay between Joey and Zac's characters as an assistant and star is so much fun."

He added, "I also love the mother-daughter role reversal where the daughter becomes the disapproving, judgmental, suspicious parent and the mother is sneaking around her back having a love affair that makes her feel like she’s come back to life," and resigned from the chat.