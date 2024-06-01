 
Ryan Reynolds hilariously links 'Deadpool' movies with number of kids he has

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman talked about their kids

June 01, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman had a heart-to-heart about their kids in a recent talk.

During a side-by-side cover for People, Ryan made a hilarious connection between the Deadpool movies and the number of kids he has.

"I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids," he joked.

The IF star also revealed that he shot both the movies in Vancouver, Canada, where he spends a lot of time with his wife Blake Lively and his kids, who have Canadian passports.

“My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that," Reynolds told Hugh. "It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

"They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American,'" Ryan added of his four kids, Betty, 4, Ines, 7, and James, 9, and a one-year-old.

Wolverine star Hugh also shared that his family spends time in Australia, where he was born.

"It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia...[and] they felt part Australian, and I'm really proud of that," Jackman shared of his kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

"I think if you ask them, they'll say, 'I'm Australian.' And they'll say, 'No, I'm American too, but I'm Australian.'”

