Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl

Cher's statement comes after Alexander Edwards found himself in a commotion at Cannes Film Festival

June 02, 2024

Cher finally broke her silence on boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards’ involvement in a brawl between Travis Scott and Tyga in Cannes, France.

The 78-year-old hitmaker took to her X account and said that she’s proud of the 38-year-old musician.

“I'm proud of Alexander. He didn't start the fight against 2 men,… He finished it, Gotta love him,” she penned.

Her reaction comes after Alexander spoke with TMZ on Monday and played dumb at first as he did not address the incident directly while being questioned by a cameraman.

Claiming that nothing happened and that there’s no bad blood between the two rappers, he told the cameraman, “It's all good.”

The statements come after the record producer found himself in a brawl with Travis at Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” Cannes Film Festival afterparty last week.

According to Page Six, the fight broke out around 5 a.m when Travis and Alexander’s friend Tyga were both in the DJ booth at the same time.

Richie pulled out the mic and gave a shout out to Tyga and Alexander saying, “We got T-Raww and A.E in the house.”

This didn’t sit well with Travis who returned to the stage, allegedly pushing Alexander which prompted him to drag Travis as well.

