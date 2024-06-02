Ben Affleck ignores JLo woes by hanging out with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was seen hanging out with his ex wife Jennifer Garner amid marital rift with Jennifer Lopez.

The Batman actor stepped out with the mother of his children to support their son Samuel at his basketball match in Santa Monica over the weekend.

According to visuals posted by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old actor was seen strolling along a sidewalk behind his 12-year-old son and the 13 Going On 30 actress.

Ben and Jennifer, who were married from 2005 till 2018 and also share children Violet and Fin, were spotted together after a source told In Touch how much JLo “despises” their bond.

“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” the insider shared with the publication.

They added, “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”

Ben’s divorce rumors with the hitmaker fueled the Internet after a tipster told In Touch that he has moved out of their home and the couple is now headed for divorce.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they had claimed.