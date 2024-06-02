 
Geo News

New update into Meghan Markle's Netflix projects unearthed

The chief content officer responsible for Meghan Markle’s contract has just shed some light into everything fans should expert

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

New update into Meghan Markle's Netflix projects unearthed

A new update into everything fans can expect from Meghan Markle has just been brought to light.

Insights into what the couple is currently doing has been brought to light by Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria.

According to OK, he began everything by admitting that the couple is working on several things at the moment.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with [Netflix VP of nonfiction series] Brandon [Riegg].”

“And they actually have, like, a bunch of development; they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on.”

“So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show, and a couple of unscripted shows.”

For those unversed Meghan has also teamed up with Lemonada and is planning to continue her Archetypes podcast.

At the time of the announcement a message was also released by the Duchess herself.

It reads, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

