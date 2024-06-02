Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news

Mandy Moore is visibly proud of her journey as a third-time mom who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Mandy, significantly remembered for her role in A Walk To Remember, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday with her baby bump selfie, a day after she and husband Taylor Goldsmith made the baby announcement.

The 40-year-old mom put her baby bump on full display before a mirror as she cradled her growing belly in a full-length leopard print slip dress.



“Last night’s lewk,” Mandy wrote along with the picture. “Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore,” the mum of two added.

The couple, already parents to two sons, Augustus, 3, and Oscar, 1, also revealed on Friday that they will be welcoming a baby girl this year.

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” Moore and Goldsmith captioned the post. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. ????????????,” the post concluded with a photo of her two sons holding hands while each wearing a white T-shirt. Gus’ shirt read, 'Big' and Ozzie's read 'Middle.'

Mandy and Taylor met through Instagram in May 2015 after she split with Ryan Adams in January that year due to emotional and verbal abuse.



She then married the Dawes band member in November 2018 after a year-long engagement.