Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘signing away' their souls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's PR strategies have done too much damage, per an expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed for selling their souls away to Netflix and Penguin Random House, hurting their loved ones in the process.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said theDuke and Duchess of Sussex have taken various approaches to fame over the last few years and are now opting for a "faux royal" strategy, which the public witnessed during their trip to Nigeria. However, it may be “too little too late".

"How many times have they changed direction and teams? They blow through teams and they go through different strategies,” she told TalkTV.

"Right now we are seeing them in their faux royal strategy. I feel like this began when they opened a facility in San Diego a few months ago. Then we saw this Nigeria trip, they're talking about doing more,” she noted.

"They're trying to remind people of why they fell in love with them in the first place but too much damage has been done,” she added.

Kinsey then explained that after stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Sussexes’ first strategy was to attack the Royal Family, but they’ve since had to find other approaches.

"Because their first strategy was to come out guns blazing and take down the British Royal Family. And they signed contracts, they signed their souls away to Netflix, they signed their souls away to Penguin Random House with the book Spare and they had expectations they had to meet for the dollar,” she explained.

"And not only did they lose very important family members in the process, as in Prince William and King Charles, but they jeopardised their relationship with the public," she added.

“...They've done this to themselves. Now we're seeing them switch gears, but it's a little too late," she said, concluding her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s strategies.