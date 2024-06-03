 
Geo News

Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'

Jim Henson created worldwide famous 'The Muppets' alongside his wife, Jane Henson

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Jim Hensons daughter recalls parents being supportive of each other
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'

Jim Henson's children just went down memory lane as they took a look at their parents’ life and their legacy from Ron Howard’s documentary.

The Oscar-winner’s new documentary titled, Jim Henson Idea Man takes his viewers back to the early start-up days of Jim Henson Company.

This company was co-founded as Muppets, Inc. in the late 1950s by Jim and his wife Jane Henson.

Their daughter, Cheryl Henson, who has remained the president of the Jim Henson Foundation since 1992, told PEOPLE magazine that "It's true that they did not stay together. You know, that's part of the story is that they did not stay together, but they always stayed supportive of each other,"

She continued, "And my mom always respected — not just respected. She was in love with my father as an artist, and she was honestly in love with him, period."

Jim and Jane met back in 1954 as college students and were already creating Muppets and performing together on television by the time they tied the knot in 1959. 

Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
Mandy Moore debuts baby bump on social media after third pregnancy news
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
When will Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift?
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Ryan Reynolds shares director Shawn Levy's 'important' parenting tip
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason
Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason