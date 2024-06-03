Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'

Jim Henson's children just went down memory lane as they took a look at their parents’ life and their legacy from Ron Howard’s documentary.

The Oscar-winner’s new documentary titled, Jim Henson Idea Man takes his viewers back to the early start-up days of Jim Henson Company.

This company was co-founded as Muppets, Inc. in the late 1950s by Jim and his wife Jane Henson.

Their daughter, Cheryl Henson, who has remained the president of the Jim Henson Foundation since 1992, told PEOPLE magazine that "It's true that they did not stay together. You know, that's part of the story is that they did not stay together, but they always stayed supportive of each other,"

She continued, "And my mom always respected — not just respected. She was in love with my father as an artist, and she was honestly in love with him, period."

Jim and Jane met back in 1954 as college students and were already creating Muppets and performing together on television by the time they tied the knot in 1959.