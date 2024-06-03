Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut

Vanessa Hudgens can not hold herself from expressing love for her baseball pro husband especially when he is on the pitch.



The 35-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a video of her husband Cole Tucker to her stories while playing baseball.

Cole, who is a shortstop and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, made his debut as a pitcher for his team.

“I mean find yourself a man who does it all, ” the High School Musical alum gushed about his performance on the field.

The six-season MLB player stepped on the field in the eighth inning, despite the Angels not winning, according to Sports Illustrated, Cole did not give up a single run.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Relationship

Vanessa is currently expecting her first child with the baseball player but the Princess Switch star first met Cole in November 2020.

After dating for more than 2 years the duo announced their engagement in February 2023 and tied the knot in the December of the same year.