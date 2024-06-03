Jennifer Lopez cause to cancel summer tour revealed

Days earlier, Jennifer Lopez broke the big news about cancelling her This is Me...Live tour for the obvious reason: family.



After the cancellation, she was spotted with her kid Emme amid reports that she was heading to a divorce with her husband Ben Affleck.



The Grammy winner appears to serve all her energy to mend reported broken ties.

In the meantime, the mother-son duo was at a flea market snapped while shopping in Los Angeles.

On the ground spy tells Page Six that the Can't Get Enough singer was seemingly in a cheerful mood as they chatted and walked while she sweetly wrapped her hand around her 16-year-old arm.

Jennifer, meanwhile, shared a heartfelt message while axing the tour, explaining, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…,” she said On the JLo newsletter.