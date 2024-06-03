 
Kim Kardashian shares adorable 'my girls' moments: See photos

Kim Kardashian enjoys with mom Kris Jenner and daughters North, Chicago

June 03, 2024

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of her sweet time with Kardashian-Jenner 'girls.'

On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to post carousel of photos featuring her daughters and mom Kris Jenner.

The first photo showcased Kim sitting on the couch between her daughters North and Chicago, while momager, Kris posed beside six-year-old Chicago.

In the second photo the reality TV star posed only with her daughters, meanwhile the last photo showcased the adorable moment between Kim and Chicago, who were pouting their lips at each other.

"My girls," the SKIMS founder wrote in the caption.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the family's beautiful girls especially the for Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago.

One wrote, "Chicago has the most beautiful little face."

Another added, "Chicago looks just like her mama!"

"Nothing better, family, especially our girls are everything," the third comment read.

Along with North and Chicago, Kim also shares her sons Saint and Psalm with her ex partner Kanye West.

