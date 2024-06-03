 
Geo News

Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use

Prince Harry is rumored to be sweating profusely over his past drug use admissions

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use
Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use

Prince Harry is rumored to be feeling incredibly flustered over the reaction to his past drug use admissions.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond issued all these statements in regards to the expected consequences of Prince Harry’s memoir regrets.

She began by explaining how Prince Harry is rumored to be finally “feeling the heat” after his major admission about cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

The Washington DC based expert began everything by saying, “Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book.”

She also accepted that while “It really wasn’t a necessary part of the narrative” and “I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues. But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat.”

Still however, she did make it clear that “In the end, though, I can’t imagine that the USA would actually throw him out.”

“Lawyers would find some way around it, I think. But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment,” Ms Bond also chimed in to say before signing off. 

Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Prince Harry's rift with King Charles taking a toll on his children: Expert
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee
Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'
Britney Spears' family plans BIG change to help singer ‘heal'
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
Royal expert slams Kate Middleton return speculations
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
King Charles sees Prince Andrew as ‘liability' amid Royal Lodge row
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website
Prince Harry reacts as Palace removes his 2016 statement from Royal website