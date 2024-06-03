Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use

Prince Harry is rumored to be feeling incredibly flustered over the reaction to his past drug use admissions.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond issued all these statements in regards to the expected consequences of Prince Harry’s memoir regrets.

She began by explaining how Prince Harry is rumored to be finally “feeling the heat” after his major admission about cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms.

The Washington DC based expert began everything by saying, “Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book.”

She also accepted that while “It really wasn’t a necessary part of the narrative” and “I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues. But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat.”

Still however, she did make it clear that “In the end, though, I can’t imagine that the USA would actually throw him out.”

“Lawyers would find some way around it, I think. But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment,” Ms Bond also chimed in to say before signing off.