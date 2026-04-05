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March For Our Lives calls out ‘The Drama' over controversial campaign

Jaclyn Corin says ignoring how real and painful this issue is can be harmful

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

March For Our Lives calls out ‘The Drama&apos; over controversial campaign
March For Our Lives calls out ‘The Drama' over controversial campaign

A conversation has started around the film The Drama, even before its release.

This time, the focus is not just on the story but on how the film has been promoted to the public.

The group March for Our Lives has raised concerns about the marketing as the film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson and includes a storyline that touches on a very serious issue.

According to the group, while the film may be trying to talk about responsibility and change, the way it is being presented does not match how serious the topic is.

They, however, believe that when something like school violence is involved, it should not feel light or unclear in promotions.

Instead, it should be handled carefully so people understand what the film is really about.

Jaclyn Corin also said that ignoring how real and painful this issue is can be harmful.

She suggested that the team behind the film should speak openly and help guide a meaningful discussion.

For now, A24 has not responded. Even before release, the film is already creating strong reactions, showing how sensitive the topic is for many people.

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