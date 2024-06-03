Taylor Swift celebrates inclusivity at Lyon 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift just celebrated June as Pride Month in France at Lyon during her concert of the European leg of her Eras Tour.

At the June 2 concert held on Sunday night, the Lover crooner performed at the Groupama Stadium for her first Eras Tour show of the month.

She wished the spectators of Lyon a happy month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

In a fan recorded video, the 34-year-old pop sensation could be heard telling the audience, "Happy Pride Month, Lyon," as she performed her hit song, You Need to Calm Down.



The aforementioned song, released in 2019 was an anthem for the queer community which became famous for its live performances where rainbow lights and décor lit up the stage.

In the official music video for You Need to Calm Down, launched in the summers of 2019, features a wide array of LGBTQ+ celebs.



It included the Queer Eye fab five, internet personality Hannah Hart, queer and plus-size model Dexter Mayfield, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and singer Todrick Hall.