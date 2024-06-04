Miley Cyrus reveals secret to her flawless onstage performances

Miley Cyrus revealed that she prefers to hit the gym while sporting a pair of heels.



On Monday, June 3, in a recent interview with W Magazine, the 31-year-old singer said that she likes to work out in high heels.

During the conversation, she told the outlet, "My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.'"

"So that’s why I practice in my heels. The gym looks really tough, but then I’ve got my ivory Gucci slingbacks,” Cyrus said revealing her inspiration, “Because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe.”

The Flowers songstress continued, “I train in heels, mostly. I’m interested in feminizing the workout space because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

Doing exercise in high heels not only helps Cyrus maintain her physique but also contributes to her flawless onstage performances.

"I definitely have a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she detailed. "But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret."