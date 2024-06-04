T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan set Uganda 184-run target

The second-highest opening stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the men's T20 World Cup. — x/ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan posted a total of 183-5 in their 20 overs in the fifth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday.

Uganda won the toss and chose to bowl first against Afghanistan in their Group C match.

Afghanistan's openers displayed batting finesse as they pulled off hitting the almost entire total. Standing firm on the crease, they provided a solid start for their side with a 154-run partnership for the first wicket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 76 runs off 45 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran added 70 in 46 deliveries.

The opening duo also created history as their 154-run partnership marks the second-highest opening stand in men's T20 World Cup history.



However, after the strong start, Afghanistan lost the grip, losing four quick wickets in quick succession for just 15 runs, which helped Uganda keep the flow of runs under check.

Captain Brian Masaba was the pick of the bowlers for Uganda with impressive figures of 2-21 in four overs. Cosmas Kyewuta also claimed two wickets at the loss of 25 runs.

In the last five overs, Afghanistan managed only 27 runs and lost four wickets at a run rate of 5.40.

Earlier, Rashid Khan, Afghanistan captain, said at the toss that his side wants to play an exciting brand of cricket.

"In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket. Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it's something special for them [Uganda] and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions," he said.

Meanwhile, Brian Masaba, Uganda captain, said: "We will bowl first. Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what's a good score and we would like to chase. The idea is to grow cricket in the world and teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea need to be playing more cricket. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that."

Lineups

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi