 
Geo News

What jersey number will Kylian Mbappe wear at Real Madrid?

Former PSG star was officially proclaimed as newest player of Los Blancos earlier this week

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

What jersey number will Kylian Mbappe wear at Real Madrid?
Kylian Mbappe to temporarily sport jersey with the number nine in Real Madrid. — Reuters/File

French footballer Kylian Mbappe's fans have been eagerly waiting to find the shirt number he will sport in Real Madrid since he was officially announced as a new Los Blancos player on Monday.

Mbappe, 25, wore the number seven during his time in Paris Saint-Germain and the number 10 on international duty with France.

Fans are wondering if he will continue wearing the same numbers for the La Liga club.

According to the Daily Express, as much as Mbappe would enjoy wearing the same numbers, both numbers are currently assigned to existing players and, therefore, cannot be given to Mbappe.

Real's Champions League final goalscorer Vinicius Jr currently wears seven at the Bernabeu, and the chances of convincing him to vacate the jersey for Mbappe are slim.

On the other hand, Mbappe may have eyed Luka Modrić's No 10 jersey for himself as he is set to turn 39 years old at the start of next season. 

However. the Croatian agreed to extend his stay in the Spanish capital by another 12 months after the Champions League final.

As a result, Mbappe will temporarily be sporting the number nine, which has been vacant since Karim Benzema headed to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Mbappe will wear the number until the number seven or 10 become available.

