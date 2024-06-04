 
Kevin Costner rejected idea of 'Horizon: An American Saga' TV series

Kevin Costner reportedly ignored the notion to make 'Horizon: An American Saga' a TV series

June 04, 2024

Kevin Costner reportedly believes in the significance of big screens more than small screens.

In a new confessional with Empire magazine, the Yellowstone hitmaker said about his new flick, Horizon: An American Saga, "I had somebody who said, 'Look, please don't do this, Kevin, let's do this.'

He added, "But I'm glad about what I'm doing. I believe in the big screen. I believe in that experience. I also believe in what will come to your television. You know, I'm not one of those guys that has a director's cut. The f****** movie I make is the director's cut."

In addition to this, Kevin confessed that he believes this movie to leave a prolonged effect on its viewers.

He said, "I'm not a fool, but I'm not afraid. I will own this movie the rest of my life. So will my family. And movies are a lot more than their opening weekend.”

They have value throughout their life, and I will own this movie throughout my life,” the 69-year-old acting sensation declared.

"And people will find it. And when they do, whether it's opening weekend or not, they're going to find a quality. They're going to find a story that they're going to want to revisit or share with someone. And that's the power of a movie to me," he boldly asserted before moving to another topic. 

