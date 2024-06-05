Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story

Hannah Brown and her fiance Adam Woolard shared their unusual proposal story in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE magazine.



In a recent interview on the latest episode of Tamron Hall Show, the couple talked about their wedding preparations including a ‘big dance’ on their big day.

During the conversation, Woolard and Brown reveal their "funny" engagement story, Woolard confessed that he has been preparing to propose to the Bachelorette alum for more than 6 months and he knew ‘pretty early’ that Hannah is the one.

“I knew pretty early on that I wanted to marry her," Woolard said, adding, “When I say I planned this engagement for a long time, I mean it. I planned it for a good six months.”

However the week Woolard was about to ask for Hannah’s hand, she was advised by her therapist to avoid making any big decision.

The 29-year-old TV personality laughingly told the host, "I came home one week and I was like, 'I don't know, my therapist just said I just don't want you to make any big life decisions right now.' It is the week he's been planning to propose."

"It was so funny, our story is very unique," she added.

Brown went on to say, "He ends up telling me! He was like 'OK Hannah,' he's like 'I don't know what to do here, I just want to use my best judgment. But, I love you, I want to marry you and I'm planning on proposing this week,' "

"And I go 'Why did you just tell me?' We had this whole discussion, he was like 'Oh no, what did I just do?'” she further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo who met through a dating app has been in a relationship since 2021.