Kanye West breaks silence on ex-aide lawsuit

Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta accused him of inappropriate behaviour in a lawsuit. Now, he is responding to it in a similar language.



Through his legal rep, Ye called the allegations "baseless" and in return accused the former assistant of extortion and blackmail.

"She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct," the statement to ET reads.

Lauren earlier claimed Kanye made advances at her as she sued him for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and more.

In the lawsuit, she said to come on board Yeezy maker company in July 2021 as his personal assistant before working on OnlyFans.

But, Lauren added, the Grammy winner asked her to leave her work at the adult site and promised to compensate for a million dollars annually she would make there.

In October 2022 however Kanye fired her despite she was working as a Chief of Staff with an annual $4 million earning, she says, as he offered a $3 million severance package which she never received.