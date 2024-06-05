 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani cricketers spend entire day at training session ahead of US clash

National players practised fielding and bowling at the Grand Prairie Stadium

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

The image released on June 3, 2024 shows the Pakistani players practising in Dallas. — x/iamAhmadhaseeb

The Pakistan cricket team participated in a rigorous training session on Tuesday in preparation for their upcoming match against the United States.

Players divided the training session into two parts. In the morning, from 11 am to 2 pm, the batters focused on indoor practice. They worked on improving their batting skills while practising at indoor nets in Dallas.

Due to the Netherlands vs Nepal match at the Grand Prairie Stadium, the practice pitch could not be readied.

In the afternoon, the national players practised fielding and bowling at the Grand Prairie Stadium. The players also dedicated time to practising high catches near the boundaries. 

Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood was seen diligently preparing fast bowlers, ensuring they were ready for the upcoming clash on June 6.

