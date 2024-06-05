Photo: Miley Cyrus 'going nuts' as she misses Liam Hemsworth post divorce: Report

Miley Cyrus is reportedly struggling to get former husband Liam Hemsworth off her mind.



An insider recently shared with Life & Style that the Flowers crooner is still hanging onto her past relationship with Liam, after calling it quits with the actor in August 2019.

The source said about the singing sensation that she is "still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam" after romancing him for nearly a decade.

"When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back, but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him," they claimed.

Nonetheless, they said of The Hunger Games alum, Miley "needs closure, but he won’t give it to her."

Sharing how Miley plans to achieve the perfect ‘closure,’ the tipster said, "She’s convinced that if they were to sit down and talk it out and each make amends that she’d be able to fully move on," an insider shared.

They added that Liam thinks that "he’s over it and has moved on and just wants to leave what they had in the past and doesn’t see any need to hash anything out."

"Miley is used to getting what she wants, so it’s driving her nuts that Liam won’t agree to see her," the insider claimed in conclusion.