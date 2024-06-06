T20 World Cup match: Oman elect to field against Australia

Mitchell Marsh (L) and Aqib Ilyas (R). - ICC

Oman won the toss and chose to field first against Australia in the Group B match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.



Australia’s team features seasoned opener David Warner, and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell. The formidable pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc will also be in action.

Australia are looking forward to win the Twenty20 title. They are the reigning champions in test and 50-over formats of the game. They lifted the two trophies in 2023.



Oman lost their previous group match against Namibia. They want to perform well against the strong Australian team. Key players like Captain Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Kaleemullah will make an all-out effort to surmount their rivals.

Lineups

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood